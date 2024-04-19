Samoa Joe could finally lose his AEW World Title to former WWE star, says legend (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Swerve Strickland could defeat Samoa Joe for the AEW World Title at the Dynasty PPV event according to wrestling veteran Bill Apter.

The heated AEW World Title rivalry between Joe and Strickland is currently one of the best storylines in AEW. Swerve Strickland's rise to the main event in 2023 has turned him into a fan favorite. He unsuccessfully challenged Samoa Joe for the World Title at the Revolution PPV last month. However, the former WWE star is confident heading into his one-on-one title match against the Samoan Submission Machine at the AEW Dynasty PPV.

Speaking with Mac Davis on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter predicted that Swerve Strickland is going to claim his house and become World Champion at Dynasty:

"I agree. I think that this is Swerve's house and he's gonna make it his house. It's gonna be a tough as nails match. You have two of the toughest guys in pro wrestling. They're gonna slug it out but I think Swerve and Prince Nana are gonna be very happy afterwards." [9:41-10:04]

Jim Ross is a fan of Samoa Joe as the AEW World Champion

Samoa Joe defeated MJF to win the AEW World Championship at the Worlds End PPV in December 2023. Joe has done an amazing job making the title feel important and has had great feuds against the likes of Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland for the Gold. The Samoan Submission Machine is set to defend his World Title against Swerve Strickland at the upcoming Dynasty PPV.

Speaking on his Grilling Jr podcast, Jim Ross praised Samoa Joe and claimed that he can wrestle any star in professional wrestling:

"You know [Samoa] Joe has been over the years has proven to be very durable and his work is believable. So I am a big Samoa Joe proponent, he's the right man for the job it seems like he can have good matches with just about anybody as a babyface or a heel which is important. Have the ability to dance with different partners, so yeah I like that move, I like the fact that Joe is a champion and I like the fact that he has the ability to work with just about anybody." [9:56-10:32]

Swerve Strickland is one of the fastest-rising stars in All Elite Wrestling. It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan decides to put the World Title on Strickland at the Dynasty PPV.

