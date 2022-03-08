"This is your inevitable future" - AEW star warns Sammy Guevara ahead of Dynamite

AEW star Scorpio Sky sent a stern warning to current TNT Champion Sammy Guevara ahead of their upcoming encounter on Dynamite.

Sky has been on an unbeaten streak in singles matches for almost a year. It started on March 24, 2021, by Mike Sydal on Dark Elevation. Since then, he has defeated Alan Angels, Trevor Read, Alex Reynolds, Marcus Kross, Shawn Dean, Fuego del Sol, Craven Knyte, Ray Jaz, Stephen Wolf, Shawn Dean, and Sonny Kiss.

He was dubbed the "King of AEW Dark" because of his impressive string of victories on both Dark and Dark: Elevation.

However, Sky is not content with an undefeated streak on Dark as he wants to defeat the Spanish God for the TNT Title. He had the following to say with a photoshopped image of Guevera:

"Unbeaten in 362 days. This is your inevitable future. I am going to #BEATSAMMY Wednesday night."

Guevara defended his TNT title on last week's Rampage by outlasting Darby Allin and Andrade El Idolo in a fast-paced, highly combustible slugfest. The Spanish God is in his second reign after beating Cody Rhodes for the undisputed TNT Championship at the AEW Beach Break on January 26.

Wardlow received a TNT Title shot at AEW Revolution

Guevara and Sky colliding will have huge title implications, especially for Wardlow. He bested Keith Lee, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, Orange Cassidy, and Christian Cage in the "Face of the Revolution" ladder match at Revolution 2022 to get a future title match for the TNT Championship.

Mr. Mayhem won the match by power bombing Ricky Starks through a ladder wrenched between the ropes and another ladder, with some interference from DanHausen, who put a 'curse' on both of them.

Wardlow will now challenge the winner between TNT Champion Sammy Guevara and challenger Scorpio Sky in the St. Patrick's Day Slam edition of Dynamite on March 16.

Do you think we will see a new TNT Champion this Wednesday? Sound off in the comments section below.

