Serena Deeb defeats former Women's World Champion on AEW Dynamite

Serena Deeb took down former AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida in a Philly Street Fight match on this week's Dynamite.

The two stars have been feuding for a while now, with their last match being in January. Deeb has been exhibiting an aggressive attitude since her return from injury in October 2021, which has pitted her against multiple younger female wrestlers.

Shida started off the bout this week by quickly attacking Deeb with a Kendo stick. Taking full advantage of the 'street fight' stipulation, both women used several chairs and other equipment to take the match to new levels of physicality.

Serena Deeb was eventually able to take back control of the match by blowing powder into Shida's eyes. After much back-and-forth, The Woman of 1000 holds locked in a successful submission move to secure the win.

After all, was said and done, Thunder Rosa was spotted watching the match. This could hint at a future feud between the AEW Women's World Champion and Serena Deeb.

Mark Henry recently called Serena Deeb one of the most underrated stars in AEW

When asked about the AEW roster's most underrated stars, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW personality Mark Henry was quick to name Serena Deeb.

In an interaction with Sportskeeda, Mark Henry explained that the Woman of 1000 holds was one of the best wrestlers in Tony Khan's promotion. He also stated that Deeb doesn't get enough credit for her talent.

"Underrated? I think Serena Deeb. [She] is one of the most excellent wrestlers, not just male or female, but one of the most excellent wrestlers in the company. I don’t think she gets enough credit for how good she is," Henry said.

Watch the full video here:

While Serena Deeb has managed to take down Hikaru Shida again, it is unclear whether their feud is over. Fans will have to stay tuned to find out what happens next.

Do you think Serena Deeb will face Thunder Rosa in the future? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and embed the YouTube video.

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

Edited by Angana Roy