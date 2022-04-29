Serena Deeb shows off battle scars after going to war on AEW Dynamite

After a brutal fight on AEW Dynamite this week, Serena Deeb recently took to Twitter to proudly showcase her facial bruises.

The feud between Hikara Shida and Sereena reached its peak this week, culminating in a 'Philly Street Fight'. The two merciless wrestlers unleashed their ferocity, using anything they could get their hands on to gain the upper hand.

While the match saw a lot of back-and-forth, Deeb was eventually able to get the former All Elite Women's Champion to tap out to a submission hold. Despite her win, the intense fight left a mark on the Woman of 1000 holds.

Post-match, Serena Deeb shared a tweet proudly showing off her black eye.

"All I need is one eye. @AEW #AEWDynamite."

You can check out the graphic picture here.

#AEWDynamite Serena Deeb gets the win over Hikaru Shida while the AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa looks on.Looks like we could be getting Deeb vs Rosa at Double or Nothing.

The extremely physical bout has once again proved that Serena Deeb is a prominent contender in the All Elite women's division. Fans will have to stay to see how her story with Shida progresses in the future.

Former WWE trainer Kenny Brolin recently praised AEW star Serena Deeb

Considering her impressive career so far, it is no surprise that Serena Deeb has the respect of many wrestling personalities, with Kenny Brolin being one of her admirers.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Bolin went so far as to call Deeb one of the best performers in the country.

"She's one of the top performers in the country. In my opinion, she does a hell of a job, and I hope she gets every opportunity that they throw her way because she has earned it. I've known Serena for a long time. Very proud of her."

You can check out the full video here:

Considering how much talent 'The Woman of 1000 Holds' has already displayed in Tony Khan's Promotion, her reputation seems well-deserved. It remains to be seen whether she will challenge for the AEW Women's World Championship title in the future.

