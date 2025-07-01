AEW star set for massive return after 14 years

A popular AEW star is set to make his return to a major promotion after more than 14 years. The star will be competing in a multi-man match upon his return.
AEW star, The Beast Mortos, is slated for a huge return in a few weeks. The 38-year-old star made his All Elite Wrestling debut last year after making a name for himself on the Mexican wrestling scene for years. After months of putting in great performances, Mortos got to main-event Dynamite last week in a match against Hangman Adam Page.
Meanwhile, The Beast Mortos is set to return to the major wrestling promotion, CMLL, after over 14 years. Mortos had a brief run with them from 2008 to 2011 and wrestled his last match with the Mexican promotion in June 2011 under the name 'Semental.'
The official X handle of CMLL announced that The Beast Mortos will be teaming with Averno and Ultimo Guerrero to take on the trio of Mascara Dorada, Templario, and Esfinge in a six-man tag match set to happen at the CMLL Viernes Espectacular in Arena Mexico on July 4.
AEW star recently wrestled in Arena Mexico
AEW star The Beast Mortos also had the opportunity to perform in Arena Mexico after more than 14 years, two weeks ago. At Grand Slam Mexico, Mortos teamed with The Death Riders and The Young Bucks to take on the team of The Opps, Swerve Strickland, and Will Ospreay in a 10-man tag match.
It was the main event of the show and was highly eventful throughout. At the end of a great multi-man encounter, Nicholas Jackson managed to score a pinfall on Swerve to secure the win for his team. The Beast Mortos also shared a long, heartfelt post after main-eventing an Arena Mexico show.
Fans will have to wait and see what the future has in store for The Beast Mortos.
