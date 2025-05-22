AEW star set to return to old promotion amid hiatus from the company

A current AEW star is slated to return to a popular promotion amid her absence from the Tony Khan-led company's programming. The talent has not been seen on TV for nearly three months now.

Deonna Purrazzo made her official All Elite Wrestling debut in 2024. She last competed on an episode of Dynamite in February 2025, when she lost to Harley Cameron. Purrazzo has been active on the independent circuit and Ring of Honor amid her absence.

Purrazzo is set to return to Game Changer Wrestling. She last wrestled for the promotion in 2022. The official X handle of GCW announced that The Virtuosa would appear at three events on July 19, August 1, and August 2. Tickets for the shows will be available starting Friday.

"*BREAKING* "The Virtuosa" DEONNA PURRAZO returns to GCW for 3 big shows this summer! *July 19 - Coney Island* (Tix on Sale this Friday) *August 1/2 - Rutherford NJ* (Info coming soon)."

Purrazzo's opponents for the abovementioned shows haven't been announced as of this writing. Fans must stay tuned for more updates.

AEW star hinted at frustration regarding her booking

Deonna Purrazzo seemingly expressed frustration regarding her booking in AEW two months ago. Taking to her X handle, The Virtuosa said she was still passionate about wrestling despite being a 13-year veteran.

"It’s been a long time since I’ve wrestled 3 matches in 3 days. I’m still tired & I’m still sore… but as I begin my 13th year of wrestling, I’m still as hungry as I was year 1. And I refuse to sit back and feel as though my peers are passing me by. I AM the standard. Always have been and I’m coming to reclaim MY crown. VIRTUOSA 👁️," Purrazzo wrote.

Many fans have been clamoring to see Deonna Purrazzo back in All Elite Wrestling. They will have to wait and see when Tony Khan announces her AEW comeback.

