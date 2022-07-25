AEW star set to wrestle former WWE Superstar Carlito

AEW star Andrade El Idolo is set to face Carlito at the upcoming WWC Aniversario show in August.

El Idolo is currently signed to Tony Khan's promotion and has been highly impressive in the promotion so far. He's had standout performances against the likes of Cody Rhodes, Rey Fenix, and PAC, and even heads up his own faction in the company.

WWC Aniversario has a rich history dating back to 1983. The annual show commemorates the anniversary of the storied Puerto Rican promotion. This year's edition is the first since 2019, as the event was canceled throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, El Idolo hyped up his upcoming showdown against the former WWE Intercontinental Champion. He shared a match graphic featuring the two men and Hall of Famer Ric Flair, who will be in Andrade's corner.

Check out Andrade's tweet below:

WWC Aniversario will take place on August 6 at the Coliseo Rubén Rodríguez in Bayamón, Puerto Rico.

AEW's Andrade El Idolo will be teaming up with Ric Flair for his last match

Andrade El Idolo's last match in AEW was against Rey Fenix on an episode of Rampage when the two men put together an instant classic. However, the former WWE star has been dealing with an injury and hasn't stepped into the squared circle since then.

The La Facción Ingobernable leader recently took to Twitter to break silence regarding his injury, confirming that it's nothing serious.

Check out his tweet below:

Andrade is scheduled to team up with Ric Flair at the end of this month for Flair's last match. The duo will face the team of Jeff Jarrett and veteran Jay Lethal. Fans can expect the former WWE NXT Champion to be medically cleared by the end of the month, unless there are some last minute changes to the card.

Interestingly enough, the AEW star will be part of this week's episode of Dynamite, accompanying his stablemate Rush. The former two-time Ring of Honor World Champion will challenge Jon Moxley for his interim world title this Wednesday.

With the former WWE Superstar gaining momentum in AEW, this could possibly lead to a match between Moxley and Andrade down the line.

Find out which top AEW star dubbed Paige a bad b**** right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far