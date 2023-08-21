AEW star shares a cryptic four-word message amid rumors of imminent return

The AEW roster has yet to be returned to its former strength, as many prominent names are still out with injuries or lost in the shuffle. Santana has been absent from the promotion since 2022, and has yet again recently teased what could be his return.

Rumors about Santana's status with the promotion ran rampant last year, with some claiming he had fallen out with Ortiz. This led to many believing that he'd parted ways with the promotion by now, but he's seemingly been teasing a new avenue for months.

In a recent cryptic social media post, Santana seemed to share some advice for his followers, which could also indicate that he's planning to either return to All Elite Wrestling or go elsewhere.

"Go where you grow," Santana posted.

Former IMPACT World Tag Team Champion Hernandez recently touched on the tag team potential of Proud N Powerful. According to the 50-year-old, the duo would've been far more successful in AEW if WCW veteran Konnan had managed them instead.

Santana is already cleared to potentially return to AEW

While there were rumors of Santana being upset with his creative handling as well as a fallout with Ortiz, his absence was largely due to an injury. It's still unclear if he'll return, but according to reports, he might finally have the choice to do so.

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Santana has recovered from his torn ACL injury. This opens up the door to his pro wrestling return, especially since he's been teasing as much online.

It remains to be seen if the star will return to AEW, or instead go elsewhere like AAA where his real-life friend, Konnan, handles booking.

Fans have been very outspoken about the bad booking Proud N Powerful suffered. If Santana does return and is paired with Ortiz, this could be the last chance the promotion has to prominently feature them.