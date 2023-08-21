Chris Jericho's former partner reportedly cleared for AEW return

According to recent reports, Chris Jericho's former faction partner, and AEW star, Santana has been given the green light for his return.

Santana's last appearance in AEW was at the Blood and Guts in June 2022, where he teamed up with Eddie Kingston and members of the Blackpool Combat Club to take on The Jericho Appreciation Society. The BCC, with Santana, emerged victorious in the match.

Santana had been a longstanding member of the Inner Circle since AEW's early days, but internal conflicts led to his departure from the faction, along with his tag team partner, Ortiz.

During the Blood and Guts match, Santana suffered a torn ACL, forcing him to take a hiatus from in-ring competition. With him being out for over a year, recent reports indicate that he has fully recovered and is now ready to step back into the squared circle.

According to Sean Ross Sapp, behind Fightful's paywall reported that Santana has recovered from his ACL injury and is ready to make his return to the ring. The fact he has been posting vignettes and is active on social media again suggests that his return might be sooner rather than later.

Only time will tell when Santana will make his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

AEW star Santana was not happy after working with Chris Jericho

According to WCW veteran Konnan, Santana was "livid" with AEW creative after working with Chris Jericho.

Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Konnan stated that Santana felt like he and Ortiz were "doing nothing" with Chris Jericho.

“Then when I saw that, and I love Jericho, he’s one of my best friends, but bro, he did nothing with them. I mean, absolutely nothing with them... And so these guys died a slow death and Santana was pi**ed off, and he has every reason to be – the guy’s f**king uber-talented and you’re not doing sh*t with him,” Konnan said.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Santana, since reports of his return to the ring following injury have surfaced.

