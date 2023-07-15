AEW star shares a 5-word message amid speculation of return after over 365 days

AEW star Santana has been on a hiatus due to an ACL injury. He was last seen in last year's edition of Blood and Guts. Recently, he has teased a return after a year of no appearances in All Elite Wrestling.

Santana has been with the promotion since the early beginnings of the company, and he was aligned with the Inner Circle. This began until a Civil War occurred within the faction. This initiated the formation of the Jericho Appreciation Society, with Santana and his tag team partner Ortiz leaving the faction.

The injured AEW star posted a cryptic five-word message on Twitter, teasing his imminent return. This post showed a more personal note, with his intentions of returning for unfinished business.

"This come back is personal."

AEW star Santana once more teases return

AEW star Santana has been out of action for a while, and he has been constantly providing fans with updates and messages. While the messages are cryptic, they have a common theme, return and redemption. He has shown some clips on social media of his recovery process and looking back at his moments in All Elite Wrestling.

As of today, there is still no timeline for his return or if he will continue to tag along with Ortiz, considering the reports that they have had a real-life falling out. This could affect Santana's status and render him a singles competitor instead once he returns.

Santana's return after a year comes when so much has changed. His allegiances are a big question mark, with the stars he was last involved with being associated with different factions now.

