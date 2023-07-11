AEW star who was reportedly "p**sed off" at creative teases return after 53 weeks

Internal issues reportedly plagued AEW for most of 2022, and the "Brawl Out Incident" between CM Punk and The Elite only brought everything to light. Santana has not been seen on television for a year, and might finally be teasing a return.

Proud 'N Powerful (Santana's tag team with Ortiz) has been heralded by many as one of the top tag teams in AEW. However, the star's displeasure with his booking and following injury sidelined him for a lengthy time, but despite the personal issues he had, he could be on his way back into the promotion.

Santana has notably been flooding his Twitter feed with numerous countdown posts, as well as cryptic messages. Recently he began to share clips with "#TheRICANstruction" in the caption, and many believe that this

WCW veteran Konnan recently spoke to Wrestling Observer and gave his account on Santana's issues with the promotion. According to Konnan, the star was "pi**ed off" because of how the promotion handled Proud 'N Powerful, who to this day have never captured gold in the promotion.

Santana allegedly nearly got physical with Eddie Kingston about his frustrations with AEW

Backstage altercations are a recurring thing according to many wrestling veterans, but unlike back in the day, All Elite Wrestling's spats seem to be leaked all the time. Eddie Kingston is known as a tough guy in the Squared Circle, and it seems like the star has had quite a number of tussles in AEW.

During an episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan revealed that Santana and Ortiz were not on talking terms in late 2022. According to the veteran, things became physical with Kingston due to the star's frustrations.

"Yeah, they ain’t talking to each other and it breaks my heart ‘cause I spend a lot of time with them and I’ve said this before, they’re like my sons and I heard it almost got physical with Santana and [Eddie] Kingston over this, and it’s not a good look," Konnan said. [From 00:48 onward]

It remains to be seen if Santana is set to return to All Elite Wrestling at all, as he could simply be teasing his release. However, at the time of writing, the star is still signed to the promotion. Only time will tell, and until Santana makes his plans known, fans will simply have to be patient.

