Absent star is reportedly 'pis*ed off' with AEW creative after working with Chris Jericho

A formerly regular AEW star is apparently quite upset with his run in the company and his creative pitches, according to a recent report.

The star in question is Santana. Known for his partnership with Ortiz, the 32-year-old star has had a shaky run in the Jacksonville-based promotion so far. His last storyline had him teaming up with Eddie Kingston in a feud against the Jericho Appreciation Society. However, a subsequent ACL injury has kept him out of action for the time being.

According to a recent report by Meltzer, Konnan stated that Santana was livid with AEW creative regarding his storyline. Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he stated:

“I think that the problem was that LAX originally… the first time I ever talked to Tony, he told me about LAX. And then the next thing I knew when I inquired about it, he wanted me to come in and manage it... Tony was like, 'Oh Jericho’s going to use them.' And I was like, 'That’s a weird fit. But f**k it.'"

He further added:

“Then when I saw that, and I love Jericho, he’s one of my best friends, but bro, he did nothing with them. I mean, absolutely nothing with them... And so these guys died a slow death and Santana was pi**ed off, and he has every reason to be – the guy’s f**king uber-talented and you’re not doing sh*t with him.” (H/T: WrestleTalk)

The absent AEW star is also on bad terms with Ortiz

While Santana and Ortiz were a tag team at one point, the two stars apparently don't get along anymore.

Both the stars worked with Konnan as a part of the LAX faction in IMPACT Wrestling. According to Konnan on his Keepin' it 100 podcast, rumors of friction between Santana and Ortiz are quite true.

"They are not on good terms," Konnan said.

You can check out the full episode below:

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Santana down the line in AEW.

