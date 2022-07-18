Potential update on Santana's status following recent injury, popular AEW star's future disclosed

New reports have emerged regarding AEW star Santana's injury, which he suffered on June 29th during the Blood and Guts edition of Dynamite.

The event saw Blackpool Combat Club and their allies locking horns with the Jericho Appreciation Society. During the brutal bout, the 31-year-old attempted a Uranage on Daniel Garcia, hurting his knee in the process. However, the William Regal-led faction managed to secure a victory over their opponents.

A new report from Fightful Select suggests that Santana injured his ACL during the aforementioned bout. He later relinquished his LAWE World Championship at an event in Puerto Rico this weekend. The former Inner Circle member was seen using crutches during his appearance at the show.

According to the same report, Santana noted that he is yet to undergo surgery and has vowed to keep everyone updated on his recovery process.

AEW star Chris Jericho commented on Santana's unfortunate injury

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has opened up about the injury that will keep Santana out of action for the foreseeable future.

Speaking recently on the True Gordie podcast, The Wizard seemed surprised that the former Inner Circle member hurt his knee while attempting a basic move.

“He f*cked up his knee from doing a simple Rock Bottom,” Jericho said. “That’s not on top of a cage, that’s not falling off a cage, that’s not getting hit with a barbed wire bat, or whatever. It’s doing a wrestling move, and he’s out eight months.”

Due to the incident, there will reportedly be no halt to the creative plans for his tag team partner Ortiz. However, some rumors suggest that the duo has not been on excellent terms over the past couple of months.

It remains to be seen how the Proud-N-Powerful member will be booked upon his return to active competition.

