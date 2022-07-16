Chris Jericho provides an unfortunate update on top star's status following injury in a recent AEW match

Chris Jericho revealed that another AEW star has been added to the injury list after the recent Blood and Guts episode of Dynamite.

On June 29, two of the biggest groups in Tony Khan's Promotion collided in a ferocious main event steel cage match. The Blood and Guts special edition did justice to its name as the wrestlers left no stone unturned in their attempts to decimate each other.

While the match featured a number of high-adrenaline spots from Chris Jericho and others, one of Jericho's opponents apparently suffered an injury. Speaking on True Gordie Podcast, the Wizard revealed that Santana suffered a knee injury and will be out of action.

“He f**ked up his knee from doing a simple Rock Bottom,” Jericho said. “That’s not on top of a cage, that’s not falling off a cage, that’s not getting hit with a barbed wire bat, or whatever. It’s doing a wrestling move, and he’s out eight months.” (H/T: SeScoops)

With Santana out of the picture, Ortiz will have to adapt to the new development for the foreseeable future. It remains to be seen what's next for the "Proud N' Powerful" member in AEW.

Chris Jericho will be bringing out an old gimmick in his next AEW match

This week's Dynamite saw the the Wizard cut a passionate promo before his impending match with Eddie Kingston.

Due to Kingston not getting Jericho to tap out during their last encounter, he set up yet another match with the JAS leader. Chris Jericho also seemed equally hyped for the fight, vowing to bring back his Painmaker persona in their upcoming match on next week's Dynamite.

Considering that Santana is out with and injury and that the Blackpool Combat Club were only temporary allies of Eddie Kingston, it is not far-fetched to assume that this match may conclude their epic rivalry. Only time will tell who will come out on top during their fight next week.

