Top AEW star shares a cryptic message after rumors of Triple H and WWE reaching out to him for a massive return

AEW star Andrade El Idolo has taken to social media to share a cryptic message following the recent rumors that WWE reached out to him for a potential return.

Following the news that Triple H was taking over the creative direction of WWE, several former stars who were championed by The Game have been contacted for potential returns.

A number of these names are reportedly under contract with AEW, with Andrade El Idolo apparently being one of them. This speculation has only been fuelled by the former NXT Champion posting a cryptic tweet on social media.

Under the WWE umbrella, Andrade was one of NXT's greatest success stories, winning the NXT Championship, the United States Championship, and also having arguably one of the greatest matches in WWE history against Johnny Gargano at the TakeOver: Philadelphia event in 2018.

El Idolo's wife Charlotte Flair is also still a major part of the WWE roster, which could also play into a potential AEW exit for Andrade.

Andrade El Idolo leaving AEW for the WWE once seemed very unlikely

It's quite amazing how things can change in the span of just one year, as it was almost twelve months ago when a return to WWE for Andrade El Idolo seemed almost impossible due to a certain tweet he posted.

The tweet was in direct response to the belt exchange segment on the October 22nd 2021 edition of Smackdown, where his wife and Becky Lynch had legit heat with each other over Charlotte's reported attitude.

This coincided with El Idolo having a standout feud with PAC, which saw the two men have a pair of matches that are still considered two of the best matches in All Elite Wrestling history.

