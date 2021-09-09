AEW star shares details of Minoru Suzuki's gruesome injury on Dynamite 

Emi Sakura recently took to Twitter to share Minoru Suzuki's brutal injury during this week's AEW Dynamite. Suzuki fought against Jon Moxley in a violent match.

Things took an unexpected turn when Moxley's Paradigm Shift led Suzuki to bleed from his right eye. Despite the setback, Suzuki kept fighting and eventually lost the match.

Taking to Twitter, Emi Sakura shared a short clip of Minoru Suzuki walking backstage after getting treated for his wounds. The Japanese star mentioned in the caption that Suzuki got seven stitches in his right eye. You can check out Sakura's tweet here:

It's no secret that Minoru Suzuki is one of the toughest competitors in the wrestling business today. Despite being 53 years old, the NJPW star once again showed that age is just a number for him. He almost defeated Moxley on Dynamite.

Meanwhile, Emi Sakura signed a full-time contract with AEW in August. Since then, she has picked up some impressive victories on AEW: Dark and Dark: Elevation. Most recently, Sakura competed in the Women's Casino Battle Royal at All Out 2021.

Minor Suzuki made his AEW debut at All Out 2021

Minoru Suzuki debuted on AEW at the recently concluded All Out 2021. The veteran performer appeared after Jon Moxley won an intense match against Satoshi Kojima.

The Chicago crowd exploded upon seeing Suzuki. They cheered on as he and Moxley shared stiff strikes in the ring.

Watch the moment Minoru Suzuki appeared to collide with Jon Moxley at #AEWallOut on @njpwworld now!https://t.co/1VEIkMrRKR



Mox's bout with Satoshi Kojima will be available soon!#njpw pic.twitter.com/QFvd670Yl9 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 7, 2021

Though their match on AEW Dynamite was shorter than expected, there's a possibility of Minoru Suzuki's return to the promotion to seek vengeance against Jon Moxley.

