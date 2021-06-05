AEW star shares an emotional message about the late Brodie Lee

AEW star John Silver recently took to Twitter to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late Brodie Lee, who led The Dark Order to great success in Tony Khan's promotion.

Lee made his way to AEW in early 2020 and instantly elevated The Dark Order with his formidable presence. His incredible squash win over Cody Rhodes in August 2020 to win the TNT Championship is still fresh in the minds of his fans.

However, Brodie Lee was soon diagnosed with a rare lung disease, which led to his shocking and untimely passing in December 2020.

Taking to Twitter, John Silver addressed fans who wanted to see The Dark Order find a new leader so they could find their way back into prominence. The AEW star wrote that The Dark Order didn't need or want a new leader as they had the best one under whose guidance they flourished.

"The Dark Order doesn’t want or need another leader. We already had the best," tweeted John Silver.

The post comes at a time when many fans were asking AEW to sign Aleister Black and make him the leader of the Dark Order. Black was one of the stars who was recently released by WWE.

Not having a leader in The Dark Order is a great way to honor the legacy of the late Brodie Lee, as he will always be remembered as the stable's only head.

Hangman Page alliance with The Dark Order has helped the faction in AEW

Hangman Page's alliance with The Dark Order in AEW has added some star power to the stable. The group stood on the former AEW Tag Team Champion's side during his feud with Team Taz.

Celebrating with the Dark Order with a couple of cold ones. Cheers to @theAdamPage!

Order #AEWRevolution NOW on @BRLive, @FiteTV (Intl), or any major provider. pic.twitter.com/Yty2ApM1t7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021

With Page staring at a potential AEW Championship match against Kenny Omega later in the year, The Dark Order could benefit from finding themselves in a notable feud with The Elite.

