AEW star shares a "family photo" with Toni Storm

A newly signed AEW star recently shared a "family photo" featuring Toni Storm on social media.

Ever since Mariah May signed with AEW, she has shown a bit of infatuation with Toni Storm. She has appeared alongside Storm during her matches and has constantly urged the AEW Women's World Champion to watch her matches.

Storm, on the other hand, has seen less bothered by Mariah May's presence and has often even mispronounced her name. Nevertheless, May has shown that she is loyal to Storm and even considers her family as is evident from her latest post on social media.

Mariah May recently took to social media to post a picture from the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite with Luther and Storm. She even referred to them as her family.

"family photo"

Check out her tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Toni Storm lashed out at Deonna Purrazzo

When Deonna Purrazzo debuted in AEW, she made it clear that she was after Toni Storm's Title. After a back-and-forth encounter between both women in recent weeks, the title match was made official for AEW Revolution 2024.

Storm recently appeared on the Talk is Jericho podcast where she bashed her AEW Revolution opponent for "demanding" a title match.

"That b***h. She storms in here demanding a title match because she used to be my friend, and yes that is true. We had many a wonderful time together in Japan. We lived together, on the floor...but as time goes on people drift apart, people move away, people become more successful than others," Storm said. [H/T to WrestlingInc]

Deonna Purrazzo is the biggest threat Storm has had for the championship which will make their match at AEW Revolution more intriguing.

What do you make of Mariah May's post? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE