"That b***h" - AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm lashes out at former WWE star

Toni Storm is dominating AEW right now at the top of the women's division, but that hasn't stopped her from lashing out at a former WWE Superstar ahead of her title match.

Storm and Deonna Purrazzo were in a WWE ring the last time they did battle. The UK Download Festival in June 2019 saw then-champion Toni retain the NXT UK Women's Championship over Purrazzo during Day 1 of the festivities. Since then, they have become top names in the current era of women's wrestling, and they are both signed to AEW with a title match signed for the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view.

Purrazzo vs. Storm with the Women's World Championship on the line has been announced for AEW Revolution on March 3. The Timeless wrestler recently spoke with Chris Jericho on his Talk Is Jericho podcast and had some harsh words for the challenger she's known for many years.

"That b***h. She storms in here demanding a title match because she used to be my friend, and yes that is true. We had many a wonderful time together in Japan. We lived together, on the floor...but as time goes on people drift apart, people move away, people become more successful than others," Storm said. [H/T to WrestlingInc]

Storm said The Virtuosa became All Elite to get a slice of what she has going on, but that's not about to happen. She added that Purrazzo should not be using their history to try and get to the front of the line.

"I've had many friends in this business, all of them less talented than me," Storm said.

Storm will be on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite to premiere her new Hollywood film - Wet Ink. Luther and Mariah May are advertised to be with her to continue the feud against Purrazzo.

AEW continuing Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo rivalry

Deonna Purrazzo announced her AEW signing in early January, and almost immediately, the company went into her program with Timeless Toni Storm.

Storm being the AEW Women's World Champion means Purrazzo's first official AEW program is a championship feud. The two have been known as friends over the years, but they have also wrestled several times since 2017.

The first-ever meeting between the two came at STARDOM's New Year's Stars Day 5 event in February 2017 as Purrazzo and Shayna Baszler won a Triple Threat over Storm and Zoe Lucas, plus the team of IYO SKY and Hazuki.

Their next in-ring meeting was their first singles bout, which saw Storm retain the SWA Undisputed World Women's Championship at STARDOM's Stardom of Champions on February 23, 2017.

Purrazzo and Storm continued to team up in STARDOM for two six-woman matches. They also worked the Shining Stars event in June 2018, working a singles Gauntlet and then teaming up to defeat Saki Kashima and Shiki Shibusawa.

The second Purrazzo vs. Storm bout came during the WWE NXT UK tapings on November 25, 2018 in Liverpool, England. The New Zealand-born grappler defeated the New Jersey-born wrestler in the opener.

They shared the ring again in April 2019 during a Battle Royal at the Brands Collide tapings for WrestleMania 35 Axxess. Finally, they locked up one more time during the UK Download Festival on June 14, 2019 as Storm retained the NXT UK Women's Championship over Purrazzo in a dark match that went around 11 minutes.

Purrazzo vs. Storm with the Women's World Championship on the line is scheduled for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on Sunday, March 4, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

What is your bold prediction for Toni Storm's Timeless reign? Do you think Deonna Purrazzo is a good opponent for Storm at this stage? Sound off in the comments below!

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE