AEW: Revolution is around the corner and is on the verge of becoming one of the most-watched wrestling programs in recent times. The pay-per-view is built around The Icon Sting, who is set to retire at the event, as he, alongside Darby Allin, will face The Young Bucks.

The program will also feature some excellent title matches. Here are our five predictions for AEW: Revolution.

#5. Ric Flair joins The Young Bucks against Darby Allin and Sting

The Young Bucks could be the last opponents Sting faces during his current stint in AEW, but there could be a big surprise waiting for Darby and Sting at Revolution.

Ric Flair, who has been brought into AEW as a gift to Sting, could turn on The Icon during the match, giving a hark back to their memorable feuds and helping The Young Bucks to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

Keep in mind that the venue of Revolution is Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina, where Flair and Sting have had one of their most intense matches. Tony Khan will have something up his sleeve with that fact.

#4. Sting reties as champion, going undefeated in his last match

Streaks and records are meant to be broken, something that the wrestling audience has learned very painfully.

But Tony Khan can change that, book the match differently, and ensure Sting retires on a high note as champion.

Yes, it will create a complicated situation where a champion has retired, but that could be the beginning of another exciting storyline where Allin decides to defend the titles all by himself.

This storyline could be similar to MJF last year, who defended the ROH Tag Team Championship alone as his partner Adam Cole got injured during their reign.

#3. Saraya and Ruby Soho get involved during AEW Women's World Championship match

Toni Storm is set to defend her AEW Women's World Championship against Deonna Purrazzo at the event. However, the champion could see her former stablemates during the match.

The Timeless wrestler was part of The Outcasts alongside Saraya and Ruby Soho. Strom left the group last year, and recently, the faction broke up. Soho walked out on former Paige during a recent tag team match on Dynamite.

At Revolution, Saraya could join forces with her former Outcasts stablemate and help her retain her title. Soho could also come out to take out the British star and team up with Deonna Purrazzo.

#2. MJF returns to help Samoa Joe against Swerve Strickland and Hangman Adam Page

AEW has removed MJF from their roster page after he lost to Samoa Joe at Worlds End last year.

While there have been rumors about MJF joining WWE, he is seen as a company man, and fans could see him return to Jacksonville-based promotion soon.

Towards the end of 2023, the Salt of the Earth was involved in an interesting storyline that revolved around the person behind The Devil, who attacked Friedman and other stars during months of buildup till Worlds End pay-per-view.

At the event, Adam Cole revealed himself as The Devil and attacked MJF after his match against Samoa Joe. Cole also introduced a new faction called The Undisputed Kingdom.

During his feud with The Devil, Friedman created an uneasy alliance with his opponent, Samoa Joe. So, at Revolution, MJF could return and help Joe retain his title against Swerve Strickland and Hangman Adam Page. In doing so, he and The Samoan Submission Machine can join forces against The Undisputed Kingdom.

#1. Swerve Strickland loses to Samoa Joe, breaks up Mogul Embassy later

Many fans say Swerve Strickland is ready for a proper 'singles' run, and what better venue and program for him to break the mold of the Mogul Embassy than Revolution?

Of course, there's the need for something major to happen for Strickland to do that, and a possible defeat at the hands of Samoa Joe might just ignite the former NXT North American Champion to go solo.

The match for AEW Revolution is stacked, and there's a lot that can happen and more that can be destined for some future storylines. It all depends on how Tony Khan plays the cards.

AEW Revolution is set to take place on March 3, 2024, at Greensboro Coliseum Complex, in North Carolina.

What are your predictions for the AEW Revolution? Tell us in the comments section below.

