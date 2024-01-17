Major AEW star won't join WWE despite ongoing rumors for a significant reason; two things could change his decision, predicts veteran

Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has predicted MJF will stay in AEW despite rumors of him possibly joining WWE.

The Salt of the Earth has been one of the top stars in Tony Khan's promotion since 2019. The 27-year-old held the AEW World Championship for over 400 days before dropping it to Samoa Joe last month at Worlds End. Meanwhile, MJF's AEW contract reportedly expired this month. Rumors have suggested he might leave to join WWE.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff addressed MJF's future. He disclosed that he believes the former AEW World Champion would choose to stay in Tony Khan's promotion as his status grows with the departure of other top stars.

"Certainly, I don't have a read on anything. So, let's, you know, I'll just play a game with myself. I think MJF is really really smart. I think he's probably as good of a businessman intuitively as he is on the mic. He's inexperienced. He's young. But I just have a lot of faith in his critical thinking process. So, my guess would be he stays because the more of these big names that go, the more valuable he becomes," he said.

However, Bischoff pointed out that MJF might join the Stamford-based company if he makes an emotional decision or gets greedy.

"Now, if he's going to make an emotional decision that will be different because he's frustrated or emotionally. Perhaps he gets a little greedy and thinks I can make a little more money over there or whatever. But I'm a smart guy like MJF and I'm seeing all these big names who came in with all this promise and hope and going to change the wrestling world and a shocking surprise that absolutely achieve nothing because primarily, they weren't given the opportunity. It's not their fault. It is what it is. But if I'm MJF, I'm staying put and I'm raising my price." [0:41 - 1:58]

Wrestling veteran urges MJF to join WWE

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, wrestling veteran Konnan discussed MJF's future. He urged the former AEW World Champion to join the Stamford-based company.

Konnan claimed MJF could become a "huge star" if he enters the WWE system.

"He needs to be in the WWE system. He could become a huge star, become a movie star, you know, like going through that system because he has got the acting ability. I just don't know what he values right now. If it's the money and AEW is offering more money, it's like, dude, you're going to get your money down the road. It's not like considerably less money going to WWE, you betting on yourself," he said.

Several former AEW stars recently joined WWE after departing Tony Khan's promotion, including Lexis King, Jade Cargill, and CM Punk. MJF could be another top AEW name to become a superstar.

