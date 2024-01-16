“He needs to be in the WWE system” - Konnan advises top AEW star to leave amid Royal Rumble debut rumors

Wrestling veteran Konnan had a few words of advice for a top AEW star who has been the talk of the town amidst rumors of his next step in the wrestling business.

The star in question is former AEW World Champion MJF. If the 27-year-old is to be believed, he wrestled his last match under his current contract at the Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30. The Salt of the Earth dropped his AEW World title to Samoa Joe in the main event and was attacked by Adam Cole and his new faction afterward, writing him off AEW television.

Since then, people have been waiting for Maxwell's decision regarding his future, with many speculating that he is now WWE-bound. Moreover, Konnan himself advocated the opinion in a recent edition of the Keepin It 100 podcast.

Konnan believes that MJF should make the smart choice and sign with the global juggernaut to further develop himself as a megastar of the business.

"He needs to be in the WWE system. He could become a huge star, become a movie star, you know, like going through that system because he has got the acting ability. I just don't know what he values right now. If it's the money and AEW is offering more money, it's like, dude, you're going to get your money down the road. It's not like considerably less money going to WWE, you betting on yourself." (1:30-1:56)

Former AEW World Champion MJF's status is currently unknown

With Tony Khan choosing not to give a clear picture regarding MJF's status and the latter being removed from the official roster, all signs now point toward the young star heading to All Elite Wrestling's rival company, WWE.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, fans are speculating that he would be one of the surprise entrants in the upcoming Royal Rumble match. However, legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter admitted that, while it's possible Maxwell signs with WWE, there's currently no way to know what will happen, as he said on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine:

"Regarding MJF, there are rumors, of course, that he's going to go to WWE. That could happen; it's a possibility. The three of us don't know; most of our viewers don't know what his status is."

Despite all the rumors and speculations, there is no clear picture of MJF's decision regarding his wrestling career as of now. It will be interesting to see this story unfold in the coming weeks.

What do you think MJF will do? Sound off in the comments!

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here