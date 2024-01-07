AEW losing one of their most influential stars to WWE is a possibility that could happen in 2024, Bill Apter admits (Exclusive)

AEW has signed some big WWE names since their inception in 2019. Over the years, we also saw top All Elite stars such as Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill jump ship and sign with Stamford-based company, and wrestling veteran Bill Apter believes another top star could leave the Jacksonville-based promotion to join Titanland in 2024.

The star in question is none other than Maxwell Jacob Friedman. The Salt of the Earth was the longest AEW World Champion to date till he lost the World title to Samoa Joe at the Worlds End pay-per-view. MJF's current status with the Jacksonville-based promotion is unknown, but many believe we may see him in the WWE this year.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter talked about MJF's future in professional wrestling:

"Regarding MJF, there are rumors of course that he's going to go to WWE, that could happen, It's a possibility. The three of us don't know, most of our viewers don't know what his status is. He's very quiet about it but I love the choice of Samoa Joe. It's more of a mature choice for a guy who's a world champion. Nothing against Max, he's an excellent performer, but Joe's scary." [From 02:14 to 02:44]

Matt Hardy believes MJF will benefit from the angle at AEW Worlds End

AEW star Matt Hardy recently spoke on the main event of the Worlds End pay-per-view involving MJF and Samoa Joe.

Speaking on his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former WWE United States Champion praised MJF and also gave his thoughts on The Devil reveal after the match.

"I dug it. I think MJF did a phenomenal job as champion, I thought he turned in a solid performance. Who knows truly how much he was hurt, he seems to be a little injured. They had a great match, he ends up losing the title to Samoa Joe. One thing that I did like a lot is that Samoa Joe got the title, exited, and then the angle happened afterward so he wasn’t wrapped up in that. I was a big fan of that specific booking," said Hardy.

Hardy added:

"I think the betrayal of Adam Cole to MJF is going to do something amazing for his character. I’m very excited to see how he eventually plays off of that, that is if he returns to AEW. His contract came up, apparently they took him off the website, is that correct? Who knows, he might show up in MLW, he might show up in IMPACT." [H/T Fightful]

Do you agree with Matt Hardy? Let us know in the comments below.

If you use any quotes from the H1, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.