WWE veteran believes MJF would benefit from AEW Worlds End angle

MJF's historic reign as the AEW World Champion came to a shocking end at Worlds End pay-per-view. However, a veteran star believes that his loss would be beneficial for him going forward while having massive praise for the match.

The star in question is Matt Hardy. MJF put his World Championship on the line against Samoa Joe in the main event of the PPV. The veteran recalled back to the match and mentioned how Joe scored a big upset by ending Maxwell's 406-day reign.

During a recent edition of his The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy praised the main event bout at Worlds End and highlighted his favorite portions of the match.

“I dug it. I think MJF did a phenomenal job as champion, I thought he turned in a solid performance. Who knows truly how much he was hurt, he seems to be a little injured. They had a great match, he ends up losing the title to Samoa Joe. One thing that I did like a lot is that Samoa Joe got the title, exited, and then the angle happened afterward so he wasn’t wrapped up in that. I was a big fan of that specific booking," said Hardy.

Matt Hardy further added that Adam Cole betraying MJF at the end would only add to the Salt of the Earth's character, should he choose to return to Tony Khan's promotion.

"I think the betrayal of Adam Cole to MJF is going to do something amazing for his character. I’m very excited to see how he eventually plays off of that, that is if he returns to AEW. His contract came up, apparently they took him off the website, is that correct? Who knows, he might show up in MLW, he might show up in IMPACT." [H/T Fightful]

MJF's AEW contract has expired, sparking major news regarding his next move

MJF's AEW contract expired on January 1, 2024. There have been heavy speculations that he has not re-signed with the promotion and would most likely jump ship to their rival competition, WWE.

Moreover, Adam Cole, the man who betrayed MJF at Worlds End, opened last week's Dynamite show, stating that Maxwell is never coming back.

"Most of you, someday will thank me. Even Tony Khan will thank me because fact is guys, MJF is gone and he is never coming back.”

With the 2024 bidding war underway, it would interesting to see if MJF decides to return to the land of All Elite or sign with another top wrestling promotion.

