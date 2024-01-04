Former AEW World Champion moving to WWE after his contract reportedly expired with Tony Khan's promotion shouldn't happen, urges veteran

Wrestling veteran Francine believes MJF should not sign with WWE following the expiry of his AEW contract.

MJF has been among AEW's top stars over the past few years. The 27-year-old held the AEW World Championship for 406 days before recently losing it to Samoa Joe at Worlds End. The Salt of the Earth's contract with the company reportedly ended on January 1, 2024. He was removed from the internal roster on the promotion's official website amid rumors of him possibly moving to WWE.

On her Eyes Up Here podcast, Francine urged the former AEW World Champion to re-sign with the Tony Khan-led organization, claiming he could get "lost in the shuffle" in the Triple H-led WWE.

"There's a lot of speculation. Is he leaving? Is he staying? I don't know what he's doing. You know, only the insiders know. If I'm MJF, I would stay with AEW and, you know, maybe sign another three-year deal and then think about, 'Okay, is it time to move on?' Because they're really using him well. He has a top spot. He's a major player in that company. And you know as well as I do you can go over to WWE and you can get lost in that shuffle. You can come in hot as hell for a couple [of] months, and then you disappear," she said.

The Queen of Extreme added:

"Not saying that would happen with him, but it could. And he has solidified a top spot in the AEW locker room. So, I mean, if I'm him, I would ride that. If I'm getting the money I want. If I can renew my contract and maybe get a bump in pay and still be on top, be one of the top guys, that's a given. That's locked in. I'm staying in AEW." [5:29 - 6:44]

Could MJF debut at WWE Royal Rumble 2024 and immediately target a top champion? Only time will tell.

WWE Hall of Famer claims MJF is "not a great wrestler"

During a recent episode of his Oh... You Didn't Know! podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg discussed MJF's in-ring ability. He said the former AEW World Champion was not a "great wrestler."

Meanwhile, the Hall of Famer claimed he was a better sports entertainer than the 27-year-old:

"So the fact that I’ve taken this long should make everybody mad. Are they pi**ed, you think, by now? I don’t know, dude. He's great. He's a really great promo. I mean, he's not a great wrestler in my mind, but I wasn't even a good one, so I don't compare that to. He's a very respectful young man, a very smart young man. Very smart in the way he eats and the way he trains. He surpasses me in everything, but I wanted to make the one line that everybody will read very clear. I'm a better sports entertainer than MJF," said Road Dogg. [H/T Wrestling News]

A former WWE star posted a picture with MJF after his removal from the AEW roster page. It will be interesting to see what's next for The Salt of the Earth.

