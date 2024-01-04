MJF is "not a great wrestler," claims WWE veteran

MJF won't be happy with a WWE Hall of Famer's latest comments about him on his podcast.

Road Dogg currently works for WWE as the Senior Vice President of Live Events. He also runs a podcast named Oh You Didn't Know where he touches upon a variety of pro-wrestling topics and latest stories.

On the latest edition of his podcast, Road Dogg shared his honest thoughts on AEW star MJF. Road Dogg stated that the former AEW World Heavyweight Champion is incredible on the mic, but isn't a great wrestler.

“So the fact that I’ve taken this long should make everybody mad. Are they pi*sed, you think by now? I don’t know dude. He’s great. He’s a really great promo. I mean, he’s not a great wrestler in my mind, but I wasn’t even a good one, so I don’t compare that to."

Road Dogg then made another controversial comment, saying that he is a better sports entertainer than the AEW star.

"He’s a very respectful young man, a very smart young man. Very smart in the way he eats and the way he trains. He surpasses me in everything, but I wanted to make the one line that everybody will read very clear. I’m a better sports entertainer than MJF." [H/T Wrestling News]

MJF recently lost the AEW World Heavyweight Title after a 406-day run

Maxwell Jacob Friedman won the AEW World Heavyweight Title in late 2022 with a victory over Jon Moxley at Full Gear. On December 30, 2023, he lost the belt to Samoa Joe at the Worlds End event.

Friedman then went on a hiatus to recover from his injuries. AEW later removed him from its roster page, leading to massive speculation among fans. On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole announced that Friedman is gone from the promotion and is never coming back.

What do you think of Road Dogg's comment? Sound off in the comments section below!