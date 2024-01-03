Former WWE star posts a picture with MJF after his removal from AEW roster page [Photo]

MJF recently dropped the AEW World Championship to Samoa Joe at Worlds End 2023. Following the show, he was removed from the company's roster page, raising speculation about his future. Former WWE star Shawn Spears has now shared a picture with Friedman on Instagram.

Shawn Spears recently announced his departure from AEW. Before joining the Tony Khan-led company in 2019, he had two different stints in WWE, performing on SmackDown, NXT, ECW, and FCW.

Amid widespread speculation about MJF's AEW contract status, Spears shared a picture with him on his Instagram Story. You can view a screenshot of the post below:

Shawn Spears posted a picture with MJF

Shawn Spears and The Salt of the Earth were once stablemates in The Pinnacle. The faction also consisted of Wardlow, FTR, and Tully Blanchard.

Backstage reaction to MJF's removal from AEW's roster page

Maxwell Jacob Friedman's removal from All Elite Wrestling's roster page has drawn varied reactions from fans. A recent report has suggested the backstage response to the shocking development.

According to PWInsider, people in the Tony Khan-led organization believe Friedman's removal from the roster page is part of the elaborate "Bidding War" storyline that has been playing out on AEW TV for months.

Friedman was part of several intense and entertaining matches throughout last year. In his last bout against Samoa Joe, The Salt of the Earth competed with a bandaged shoulder. Following the contest, he was attacked by a group of masked assailants.

The Devil was finally revealed as Friedman's now-former on-screen ally, Adam Cole. He was accompanied by The Kingdom, Roderick Strong, and Wardlow. Many believe the former AEW World Champion will go on a hiatus after his latest loss and return later this year.

What do you think? What will Friedman do next? Tell us in the comments section below.