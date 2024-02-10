Saraya breaks silence after Ruby Soho’s betrayal on AEW Rampage

Ruby Soho, formerly known as Ruby Riott, turned her back on Saraya, formerly known as Paige, on the latest episode of AEW Rampage. The latter broke her silence on social media and expressed how she felt after getting betrayed by her teammate.

The two women have not been on the same page for weeks. The tensions started rising when the former AEW Women's World Champion brought Harley Cameron into The Outcasts. Additionally, Saraya also had some issues with Soho being involved in a romantic angle with Angelo Parker. She even tried to sabotage their relationship.

During this week’s edition of AEW Rampage, Soho finally decided to stand up for herself and walked out on her partner in the middle of their match. Saraya and Soho had a tag team match against Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander. As the former WWE Divas Champion was about to tag her in, Ruby jumped off the mat and walked away. Harley Cameron tried to stop Soho, but the latter attacked her and went backstage.

Taking to X/Twitter, Saraya expressed her feelings regarding Soho’s betrayal on the latest episode of AEW Rampage. She did not say anything but only tweeted a “heartbroken emoji,” hinting at how much Ruby’s betrayal hurt her.

You can check out Saraya's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

What the future has in store for the two AEW stars remains to be seen.

AEW star Saraya has been sober for six years

Before joining AEW, Saraya suffered a severe neck injury that put her on the shelf for a while. It was one of the darkest periods of her life, as she also indulged in alcoholism and had depression as well.

Fortunately, she got better and even quit drinking. During an interview with KTAR News, the former AEW Women's World Champion revealed she had been sober for six years now.

“I've remained sober for nearly six years, and I don't do anything crazy anymore like I did when I was younger. So, yeah, I went to the doctor. I was completely cleared by a doctor, a non-wrestling related doctor,” Saraya said.

She also disclosed how Tony Khan helped her to get back inside the squared circle when she joined AEW. Khan helped her to overcome her struggles.

What do you have to say about Saraya's future in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE