AEW star shares a four-word message to tease a reunion with Asuka

ROH Women's World Champion Athena (fka Ember Moon) recently wished WWE Superstar Asuka for her birthday. During their interactions, the pair set up a possible meetup in Japan.

Athena, now with ROH and AEW, has been one of the most dominant women's champions in wrestling today. She has now become the longest-reigning ROH Women's World Champion, and was also both an NXT Women's Champion and NXT Women's Tag Team Champion title holder previously. The Empress of Tomorrow, on the other hand, is one of the few Grand Slam Champions in WWE.

The War Goddess posted a birthday greeting for Asuka, with a GIF of one of their in-ring interactions when they were still both in WWE. They previously got to face each other in both NXT and the main roster. The WWE Superstar replied, and invited Athena to visit Japan, to which the latter accepted and expressed her willingness to make the trip.

Athena's initial birthday greeting can be seen here.

Asuka calls herself "A Living Legend"

Recently, Sportskeeda Wrestling praised Asuka on their Twitter account. This was meant to celebrate her accomplishments, as on paper, she truly was one of the greatest in this current era of women's wrestling.

The Empress of Tomorrow replied to the tweet, seemingly agreeing with the praise, and called herself a living legend. Being one of the few Grand Slam Champions in the WWE Women's Division, and also the longest reigning NXT Women's Champion in history, was no easy feat, and this continues to cement her legacy as one of the greatest.

"I am a living legend," The Empress of Tomorrow wrote.

Recently, the former NXT Women's Champion lost her match when she challenged IYO SKY for her WWE Women's Championship. But she will definitely be back to make her way back to the top of the division.

