"I am a living legend" - 8-time WWE champion reacts to being called one of the greatest of all time

WWE Superstars have proven to be some of the greatest sports entertainers in the industry, and Asuka is arguably one of the best female wrestlers of all time. The 8-time WWE champion recently took to social media to react to some high praise.

Asuka competed in a match against WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY on the latest edition of SmackDown. Distraction from Charlotte Flair and Bayley helped SKY retain her title after a top contest.

Following the bout, Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Twitter account sent some love and high praise for the former RAW Women’s Champion. It was noted that she will go down in history as one of the greatest to ever step foot in the ring.

"When it's all said & done, Asuka's gonna go down as one of the greatest to ever step foot in the ring. We're witnessing greatness in real time. 🙌"

The 8-time champion quickly reacted to the tweet following the show. She posted a picture of herself in casual clothing with the following caption:

"I am a living legend," The Empress of Tomorrow wrote.



The Empress of Tomorrow may have failed to capture the WWE Women’s Championship on SmackDown, but she is still among the top names on the brand. She could earn a rematch for the title owing to the finish of the contest.

Asuka could find another teammate on WWE SmackDown soon

Fans have seen The Empress of Tomorrow fail to win big matches due to interferences. This could prompt her to look for a tag partner who can watch her back and work with her.

One of the top stars who could work with Asuka is Shotzi. The two have already shown signs of working together, but the latter was not present at ringside for the 8-time champion’s match on Friday night.

Moreover, another good candidate for Asuka's tag partner could be Tegan Nox. The Welsh Superstar has been off television for a long time, and it is quite unclear what the future holds for her. WWE could pair her with Asuka in the upcoming months to give the duo a good run. They could even chase the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Furthermore, Kairi Sane could return to the company down the line to reform her alliance with the Ramen Woman. The two stars worked together as The Kabuki Warriors, and the creative team could bring them back together if Sane returns to the company.

Do you think The Empress of Tomorrow is one of the greatest sports entertainers of all time?