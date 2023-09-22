What if Asuka finds unlikely ally in WWE star to take down popular SmackDown faction? Why it must happen!

WWE SmackDown is set to be a big show. All eyes are on the brand after The Rock surprisingly returned last week, and the news came out that the blue brand will be moving from FOX to USA Network next year.

Not much has been announced for the show, but a major bout is scheduled. IYO SKY will go one-on-one with a fellow Japanese superstar, Asuka. The WWE Women's Championship will be on the line. Unfortunately, there will likely be interference thanks to Damage CTRL's Bayley.

An interesting twist could see a RAW star return to the blue brand and help Asuka: Tegan Nox. The Welsh star was allegedly set to battle Becky Lynch for the NXT Women's Championship on RAW this past week before plans changed. There's no indication as to what her future may hold.

WWE could make up for the switch by having Tegan return to the blue brand instead. The colorful Nox and the colorful Asuka would work well together visually. More importantly, they could have a great tag team feud.

The pair of The Empress of Tomorrow and The Girl With The Shiniest Wizard could battle Bayley and IYO SKY. If the two work well enough as a tandem, they could even potentially move on to challenge for tag team gold.

Asuka could potentially unite with a former WWE star

While Tegan Nox is a sentimental favorite after many feel she unjustly had the rug pulled out from underneath her on Monday, a different star could unite with Asuka instead.

Kairi Sane is reportedly returning to WWE. The decision was allegedly influenced by both IYO SKY's push on the main roster and Triple H leading the creative direction of the promotion.

If The Pirate Princess is truly returning to World Wrestling Entertainment, it may be more logical for her to team up with Asuka. This is due to both a past history with The Empress of Tomorrow and a less positive past with Bayley.

Asuka and Kairi were a tag team known as The Kabuki Warriors. They stayed together until The Pirate Princess left the company during the pandemic in 2020. As a unit, the pair held the coveted Women's Tag Team Championship belts.

Interestingly, it was Bayley who "injured" Kairi, which wrote her off of television. Sane returning for revenge on The Role Model while also helping her former tag team partner would be logical and fun. Plus, The Kabuki Warriors vs. Damage CTRL would make for some great wrestling matches.

