Triple H is partly responsible for 34-year-old star's rumored return to WWE - Reports

The latest reports suggest that Chief Content Officer Triple H would be pushing hard to bring back Kairi Sane to WWE.

The 34-year-old star was a part of the Stamford-based promotion from 2017-2021 and has been a one-time NXT Women's Champion and a one-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion with Asuka.

Following her exit from World Wrestling Entertainment, she went by the name KAIRI, captured the IGWP Women's Championship, and returned to Stardom in 2022.

Earlier in March 2023, the former star became a free agent and reportedly decided to return to WWE by the end of this year. Currently, Kairi Sane has not confirmed her return status to the Stamford-based promotion but stated she will be going on an "indefinite hiatus" after September 2023.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently revealed that the 33-year-old star's re-signing with WWE was partially due to IYO SKY's success and partly due to Triple H being in the role of creative.

LA Knight breaks character to send a message to Triple H and management ahead of his WWE WrestleMania 40 booking

Former Million Dollar Champion believes that the Stamford-based company and Triple H must book him for the upcoming WrestleMania after missing the 2023 show.

LA Knight is currently the hottest act on WWE programming, with wrestling fans reverting to him with massive reception. Surprisingly, the company did not have a spot for the 40-year-old star on the WrestleMania 39 card.

While speaking on the Breakfast Television, The Megastar broke character to address his WrestleMania 40 status by sending a message to Triple H and others in the company:

"[You might have a role in that show, sir.] It's a long way away but we shall see. I would be really surprised and I think a lot of people would be disappointed if I didn't," Knight said.

It remains to be seen if the Chief Content Officer and WWE have mega plans for LA Knight at Shows of Shows next year.

