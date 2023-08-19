Update on why Kairi Sane decided to return to WWE - Reports

A recent update on why Kairi Sane ultimately decided to return to WWE has come to the fore.

Popular superstar Kairi Sane was a part of the company from 2017 until 2021. She spent her last year with the promotion serving as a WWE ambassador in Japan. After departing the promotion, she performed as KAIRI and captured the inaugural IWGP Women's Championship. She returned to Stardom as well in 2022 but has reportedly decided to return to WWE at the end of 2023.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Ringside News), KAIRI wanted to work more dates than Bushiroad, the parent company of NJPW and Stardom, wanted her to. The company also wanted exclusivity from Sane, but that did not happen.

She then talked about returning to WWE, especially given the treatment IYO SKY has received in the company.

Expand Tweet

Former WWE star Tay Melo discloses she learned a lot from Kairi Sane

Tay Melo, formerly known as Taynara Conti in NXT, recently shared that she learned a lot from Kairi Sane and IYO SKY during her time in the company.

Speaking with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Melo noted that she always wanted to work in Japan and is hoping for the opportunity to do so. She added that she has learned a lot from Kairi Sane, IYO SKY (formerly known in NXT as Io Shirai), Meiko Satomura, and Hikaru Shida.

"I remember training with Meiko Satomura for a little bit in NXT, I asked her to help me with my kicks and the way she teaches, the way she moves is everything, I just loved it. I had the pleasure to work with KAIRI, Io Shirai [IYO SKY], and Shida and man I always learned a lot from them and had so much fun, it's truly the style I love and feel comfortable. I'm super open to going to Japan, I really want to go, I'm waiting for the opportunity," said Tay Melo.

Expand Tweet

The Pirate Princess still has a few dates on her contract to take care of before she can return to WWE later this year. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Kairi Sane in the company once she makes her return.

Are you excited about Kairi Sane returning to WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here