34-year-old is returning to WWE due to "moving parts" elsewhere – Reports

Triple H has not been afraid to rehire former WWE Superstars during his first year as the company's creative figurehead. According to reports, one of The Game's next free agent targets, Kairi Sane, allegedly decided to return to WWE due to a situation in Japan.

Sane's WWE in-ring career ended in 2020 when she moved back to Japan. The 34-year-old continued to work for the company as an ambassador, commentator, and trainer before leaving in 2021. Since then, she has featured prominently in Japanese promotions NJPW and Stardom.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that the full details behind Sane's decision to leave Japan will not become clear for several months:

"There is more to the story and it probably won't come out until 2024. But there's more to the story. The gist of everything is that there's a lot of different moving parts going on in Japan that probably helped make the decision." (H/T WrestleTalk.com)

Meltzer previously reported that Sane is likely to return in November once she finishes up her dates in Japan.

Sane has not competed in a WWE match since defeating Bayley on the July 20, 2020, episode of RAW. The following week, she was written off television after suffering a backstage attack at the hands of Bayley.

Kairi Sane's recent announcement amid WWE rumors

On August 4, Kairi Sane and Sareee defeated Arisa Nakajima and Takumi Iroha at an event in Tokyo, Japan. After the show, Sane announced at a press conference that she will take an indefinite hiatus from wrestling at the end of September.

The former NXT Women's Champion added that she considered retiring from wrestling. However, she decided to continue after talking to her husband.

Sane, known simply as KAIRI in Japan, lost the IWGP Women's Championship to Mercedes Mone in February. She cited the title loss as a key reason behind her decision to take a hiatus.

How would you book Kairi Sane's return? Let us know in the comments section below.