34-year-old former champion returning to WWE - Reports

WWE fans have been waiting for a top name to return to the company soon. A 34-year-old former champion may be on her way back to the company sooner rather than later.

Kairi Sane left WWE in December 2021 after her contract expired. She decided to spend more time with her husband and family in Japan after a decent run in the company.

Kairi became a NXT Women’s Champion before moving to the main roster and forming The Kabuki Warriors alongside Asuka. The two won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship before disbanding.

The Japanese Superstar is regarded as one of the finest women wrestlers in the industry. She has been active on the Japanese wrestling circuit ever since she departed from WWE, and fans have been waiting for her to return to the company.

PW Insider reported that Kairi Sane could be on her way back to World Wrestling Entertainment soon. Dave Meltzer confirmed the news on Wrestling Observer Radio on Sunday morning. He stated that she could be back as early as November.

"Maybe November," Meltzer stated. "She's got two more dates in Japan I think she is scheduled for...she's coming back."

The Stamford-based promotion could use the former champion in many rivalries upon her return. She could also form a faction along with Asuka and IYO SKY to take over the women’s division. It would be great to see The Pirate Princess back in a WWE ring.

Fans expected Kairi Sane to show up at WWE SummerSlam

SummerSlam hosted a big Triple Threat Match between Asuka, Bianca Belair, and Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Championship. Asuka walked into the contest as the champion, but Belair won the title from the Japanese star.

Her reign lasted for only a few seconds as IYO SKY came out to cash in her Money in the Bank contract and win the title. It was one of the biggest surprises of the night.

Many fans expected to see Kairi Sane return and help Asuka retain her title during SummerSlam. However, the same did not happen as The Pirate Princess had a match in Japan only a few hours earlier.

The travel and time difference between the two countries would have made it impossible for Kairi Sane to make it to Detroit in time to play any part in the match at SummerSlam. However, her return could spark some great rivalries right away.

