34-year-old star breaks silence following rumors of WWE return after 2 years

Former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane has been rumored to return to the company, with reports emerging shortly before SummerSlam. While she did not show up at The Biggest Party of the Summer, it looks like The Pirate Princess might be on her way back. Her latest message could be a hint.

According to a report by PWInsider, Sane is set to return to WWE in the coming week and reunite with Asuka. The two were known as The Kabuki Warriors from 2019 to 2020, until Kairi's exit from television. She remained an ambassador and trainer for the company in Japan until December 2021.

The former NXT Women's Champion took to Twitter to announce a press conference for tomorrow. She posted a video with the following message to her fans:

"Hey, guys! It's KAIRI. I wanted to tell you something. I will have a press conference tomorrow and will be streaming on YouTube right after. Thank you so much. KAIRI"

Check it out below:

The press conference might be to announce that she is no longer a free agent ahead of her potential WWE return. A reunion with Asuka is possible for Kairi Sane now that The Empress of Tomorrow lost her Women's Championship to Bianca Belair at SummerSlam.

The EST of WWE dropped the title to Iyo Sky immediately after winning it, with the Damage CTRL member successfully cashing in her Money in the Bank contract. Kairi could feud with Iyo, with the two previously being tag team partners.

Are you excited about Kairi Sane possibly returning? Let us know in the comments section below!

