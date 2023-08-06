34-year-old star to return to WWE and side with Asuka - Reports

Asuka is set to defend her WWE Women's Title in a Triple Threat Match against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam. However, she may receive some help from a former ally, as per a recent report.

Asuka won the WWE RAW Women's Championship from Bianca Belair at Night of Champions in May. On a later episode of WWE SmackDown, she exchanged the WWE RAW Women's Title for the new WWE Women's Title.

While Bianca Belair was fighting for her rematch against The Empress of Tomorrow, Charlotte Flair returned and challenged Asuka to a title match. Flair got her match on an episode of SmackDown, but the match ended in chaos when Bayley, IYO SKY, and Bianca Belair got involved.

Given that Asuka has the odds against her at SummerSlam, PWInsider has reported that 34-year-old former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane is set to return this week. The report stated that the former Kabuki Warriors could seemingly reunite and that Sane has come to terms with the company for a return.

It remains to be seen whether Sane will return at SummerSlam and prevent IYO SKY from cashing in her Money in the Bank contract. The possibilities are endless as The Biggest Party of the Summer unfolds in the next few hours.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here