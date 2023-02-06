"I always learned a lot from them" - Popular AEW star breaks character to praise KAIRI and IYO SKY

AEW star Tay Melo has reflected on working alongside KAIRI and IYO SKY during her time in WWE.

Melo, formerly known as Tay Conti, is currently signed to AEW, where she competes as a member of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Speaking recently with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Melo discussed her goal of competing in Japan. She also looked back on briefly working with Meiko Satomura in NXT.

"Going to Japan has been a dream for a long time, even before wrestling. I know that I'll learn a lot and it can change my career for better, I remember training with Meiko Satomura for a little bit in NXT, I asked her to help me with my kicks and the way she teaches, the way she moves is everything, I just loved it. I had the pleasure to work with KAIRI, Io Shirai (IYO SKY), and Shida and man I always learned a lot from them and had so much fun, it's truly the style I love and feel comfortable. I'm super open to going to Japan, I really want to go, I'm waiting for the opportunity," said Tay Melo.

Courtesy of AEW's working relationship with NJPW, numerous male superstars have been able to compete in Japan. Recently, both Darby Allin and Sting also appeared for Pro Wrestling NOAH, teaming up with The Great Muta.

Meanwhile, former AEW World Women's Champion Thunder Rosa has previously competed against Miyu Yamashita. It was a non-title match at the TJPW Summer Sun Princess event.

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow I spoke with Tay Melo [Conti] we discussed her being open to going to Japan. Her street fight matches & her influences where she named Kenny Omega, Shibata, Kana [Asuka] as some favorites! I spoke with Tay Melo [Conti] we discussed her being open to going to Japan. Her street fight matches & her influences where she named Kenny Omega, Shibata, Kana [Asuka] as some favorites! https://t.co/nUMpFvBQC0

AEW star Tay Melo was recently in a feud against Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale

Tay Melo was recently involved in a feud with Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale. She crossed paths with the two stars across two tag team matches that also featured Anna Jay A.S.

The team of Jay A.S. and Melo was previously victorious over Soho and Willow on an episode of Dynamite. Melo herself has also suffered a singles loss to Soho, as the two ladies resumed their feud following Soho's return.

On an episode of Rampage, Soho and Willow concluded the feud after beating Melo and Jay A.S. in a Street Fight tag team match.

