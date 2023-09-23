On the latest episode of SmackDown, IYO SKY defended her WWE Women's Championship against Asuka. She captured the coveted title at SummerSlam after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Bianca Belair.

Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Charlotte Flair were at ringside for the dream match on SmackDown. The Empress of Tomorrow went for a handshake during the bout, but IYO SKY tried to kick her hand away. The Genius of the Sky took down Asuka with an arm drag off the top rope.

IYO went for a moonsault off the apron onto Asuka, who was on the floor, but she missed as the latter got out of the way. Back in the ring, the champion took down her opponent with two missile dropkicks, a stomp, and a Meteora for a two count. Asuka performed a superplex for another two-count. Later, IYO SKY nailed The Empress of Tomorrow with a moonsault off the top rope onto the outside.

Toward the end of the match, the challenger locked the champion in the Asuka Lock, but Bayley placed IYO's leg on the rope to break the hold. Charlotte Flair saw what The Role Model did and confronted her, leading to a fight between the two stars.

IYO capitalized by hitting Asuka on the back with a double knee strike while she was on the ropes. She then nailed her with the Over-the-Moonsault to win the match and retain the title.

