AEW star shares a four-word message after vicious assault on Miro on Collision

AEW Collision is filled with incredible talents from Tony Khan's roster, with some having a dominant streak, for example, Miro. And when a talented wrestler is on a streak, there's every chance that they might talk about it on their social media handles - because of how confident they feel at that moment. And one AEW star has taken to social media after the brutal beatdown that he put his opponent, Miro, through.

It all went down on AEW Collision when Powerhouse Hobbs called out Miro in his Book of the Powerhouse. However, before Miro could get into the ring, he was the victim of a vicious beatdown by Hobbs and his cronies.

The feud between Hobbs and Miro has taken red-hot status after this brutal beatdown, and audiences can only wonder how Miro will respond to what Powerhouse Hobbs has put him through and has in mind for him - a match at AEW All Out.

Miro's on-screen ex-girlfriend implies unfinished business

While Miro was getting a beat down, there's a possibility that his once-on-screen girlfriend, Danielle Monet fka Summer Rae, might return to the wrestling ring. During that time, Miro and CJ Perry were known as Rusev and Lana and were involved in a feud with Dolph Ziggler and Summer Rae. Danielle has recently changed her social media profile to reveal that she might be open to reigniting that particular feud.

While the former Summer Rae has never been part of AEW, the storylines and the quality of programming are getting everyone in the wrestling world interested - including Miro. Earlier too, several WWE wrestlers have returned to wrestling and begun a career in the AEW.

