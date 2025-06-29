  • home icon
AEW star shares reaction to Jade Cargill's huge win at WWE Night of Champions 2025

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jun 29, 2025 02:33 GMT
AEW star reacts to Jade Cargill's win

Top WWE Superstar Jade Cargill secured a huge victory at the Night of Champions 2025 PLE. Interestingly, an AEW star reacted to Cargill's victory on social media.

AEW star Taya Valkyrie acknowledged Jade Cargill's Queen of the Ring final victory at Night of Champions 2025. Before signing with WWE in 2023, Cargill was known for her time in All Elite Wrestling, where she became the longest-reigning TBS Champion. The Storm has also been a two-time Women's Tag Team Champion during her tenure in the Stamford-based promotion. The 33-year-old has now achieved a massive milestone.

At Night of Champions, Cargill squared off against Asuka in the final of the QOTR Tournament. After a decent encounter that went on for more than eight minutes, The Storm managed to secure the win and become Queen of the Ring. Taking to her Instagram handle, Jade Cargill shared some pictures of herself after winning the crown with the following caption:

"Y’all feel that shift? That’s the throne being claimed. SummerSlam, I’m coming. ⚡️👑🌪️ YOUR 2025 QUEEN OF THE RING. BLESSED!"

While multiple WWE Superstars reacted to Cargill's celebratory post, AEW star Taya Valkyrie was also among the people who liked the post.

You can check it out in the screenshot below:

Valkyrie liked Cargill's post after she became the Queen of the Ring
Valkyrie liked Cargill's post after she became the Queen of the Ring [Image credit: Cargill's Instagram account]

Jade Cargill said her AEW departure was very professional

Before arriving in WWE, Jade Cargill was one of the biggest stars in the All Elite Wrestling roster between 2021 and 2023. She became the inaugural TBS Champion and held the title for 508 days.

During an interview last year, Cargill disclosed that she felt she had left AEW in a very professional manner in 2023 with no ill feelings:

“It’s all business, it’s all business. I left in a very loving, professional manner. I did what I had to do,” Cargill said.

Fans will have to wait and see if Cargill will be able to capture the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam after winning the Queen of the Ring crown last night.

