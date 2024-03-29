Jade Cargill reveals if she'll ever return to AEW

Jade Cargill finally spoke about whether she will ever make her return to AEW during a recent interview.

Jade Cargill first made a name for herself as part of the AEW roster. During her time in AEW, she dominated the women's division as TBS Champion and held the title for over 500 days until she lost it to Kris Statlander. Following her successful run in AEW, she showed up in WWE, where she competed in the 2024 Royal Rumble match before signing with SmackDown.

In an interview with Fightful Select, Jade gave some insight into her decision to leave AEW, saying that she left in a professional manner:

“It’s all business, it’s all business. I left in I left in a very loving, professional manner. I did what I had to do.” [H/T Fightful Select]

Jade also mentioned that everybody in Tony Khan's promotion was excited for her and harbored no ill feelings towards her former promotion. She also noted that the door was still open for her to make her return to AEW, as she has friends in both WWE and AEW and wants to see everybody succeed.

Jade Cargill hints at something big happening on SmackDown

After months of speculation, it was finally announced that Jade Cargill signed with SmackDown and was set to make an appearance for the blue brand this week.

Ahead of her appearance, a journalist caught up with Cargill at an NBA game who hinted that something big was about to happen on SmackDown:

"Just keep watching, just keep watching. I need y’all to watch this Friday, just watch (…) Some big sh*t is about to happen. We making money around here, you feel me?" (H/T: POST Wrestling)

Check out the clip here:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what big plans WWE has in store for Cargill for her big televised debut.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE

Poll : Do you want Jade Cargill to return to AEW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion