"Some big sh*t" - 31-year-old WWE star hints at a game-changer on upcoming SmackDown

A WWE Superstar is ready to make her first official appearance as a SmackDown talent. She has now hinted at something big happening on this week's show.

The name in question is Jade Cargill. Since signing a multi-year deal with WWE, she has wrestled only once, and that was in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. On last week's show, she was announced as the newest member of the SmackDown roster. The former champion will make her first official appearance as a member of the blue brand on March 25 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

It was previously reported that World Wrestling Entertainment seemingly has "big plans" for Cargill. The 31-year-old female star also added fuel to the speculations by asking fans to stay patient about her next move in the company.

A journalist named @Sammy_Socialite on X caught up with Jade Cargill at an NBA game and got an interesting scoop. During the chat, the former AEW star urged viewers to catch this week's SmackDown as "some big sh*t" was about to happen.

"Just keep watching, just keep watching. I need y’all to watch this Friday, just watch (…) Some big sh*t is about to happen. We making money around here, you feel me?" (H/T: POST Wrestling)

Check out the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Booker T doesn't want Jade Cargill to team up with a major WWE Superstar for a championship match at WrestleMania

Earlier this year, a fan suggested Cargill should team up with Bianca Belair to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania. This came after the two powerhouses had a significant staredown at Royal Rumble 2024.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T disagreed with the idea of the two SmackDown stars joining forces at The Showcase of the Immortals.

"I wouldn't book it. For me, it's not a good look to have alliances with Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill at this moment with [sic] Jade hasn't done anything yet. She hasn't set her foot in the ring from a singles perspective, and now put her in a tag (...) Me personally, I wouldn't book that match," Booker said.

You can watch the full episode below:

The WWE Universe will be on the edge of their seats after Jade Cargill claimed something massive was about to happen on this week's SmackDown.

Do you think Cargill will take part in this year's WrestleMania? Sound off using the discuss button.