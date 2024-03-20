WWE: "Big plans" reportedly in place for 31-year-old star

It looks like a storm is indeed coming, as a recent report has provided some information on a 31-year-old female star's future. WWE seemingly has "big plans" in place for her.

The name in question is none other than Jade Cargill. The former TBS Champion signed a multi-year deal with World Wrestling Entertainment in September 2023. Despite several appearances on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT over the last few months, the former AEW star debuted at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Fans are itching to see Big Money Jade back in the ring. She was originally scheduled for the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber match, but those plans changed. Cargill's absence from the ring has made the wrestling world question whether an injury is keeping her out of action.

According to the latest reports from Aaron Varble of SEScoops, Jade Cargill is not dealing with injuries, and WWE has "big plans" in store for her future.

Booker T believes that WWE has to let Jade Cargill go out there and shock the world at WrestleMania 40

Wrestling veteran Booker T recently mentioned that it's time for the Stamford-based promotion to pull the trigger on Big Money Jade for a match at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, the NXT commentator noted that the 31-year-old female star's singles match debut could happen at WrestleMania 40. But to make it happen, WWE and Triple H need a solid strategy for her big-time arrival at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"I think it may not be a bad thing, her having a match at 'Mania, going out there and shocking the world, man, letting the people see what Jade Cargill is all about. I'm not opposed to do that," Booker T said.

Jade Cargill has already put IYO SKY and other Damage CTRL members on notice. It remains to be seen if the former AEW star will be seen in any capacity during Bayley vs. SKY WWE Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 40.

