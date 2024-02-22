Triple H and WWE have to let 31-year-old megastar go out there and shock the world at WrestleMania 40, says legend

Wrestling legend Booker T recently mentioned that it's high time for WWE and Triple H to pull the trigger on a 31-year-old star to have a match at the upcoming WrestleMania 40.

The megastar in question is Jade Cargill, who has been signed with the Stamford-based promotion since Septemeber 2023. Even though she has made a few appearances on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, Cargill has had only one in-ring appearance and that was at Royal Rumble 2024.

During her debut in the 30-woman contest, The Storm eliminated Naomi, Nia Jax, and Becky Lynch before being thrown out by Liv Morgan. The 31-year-old megastar was also expected to be part of the Women's Elimination Chamber chamber match, but plans fell through.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T shared that Jade Cargill's debut singles match could happen at this year's WWE WrestleMania. While he didn't explicitly suggest it to Triple H, the Head of Creative will have the final say on if the 31-year-old female star gets the big stage singles debut:

"So I think having that training with the WWE, working with those guys down there will definitely give her that little bit of an edge so when she goes to the ring, she’s going to feel a whole lot more comfortable being in there. I think it may not be a bad thing, her having a match at 'Mania, going out there and shocking the world, man, letting the people see what Jade Cargill is all about. I’m not opposed to that," Booker T said. [From 01:19:18 to 01:19:43]

Jade Cargill officially added to WWE's roster page

Under the leadership of The Game, the 31-year-old star found her way into WWE from Tony Khan's promotion AEW.

Cargill's debut at the Royal Rumble hinted at a possible feud against Bianca Belair after they had a massive stare-down in the ring. Now, the former TBS Champion has joined the ranks of other World Wrestling Entertainment Superstars as her name has been officially added to the company's roster page on the website.

Below is an excerpt of the 31-year-old star's bio:

"Believe the hype. Jade Cargill has arrived in WWE and is ready to shake up the game. A marquee signing, Cargill brings a well-rounded resume and the look of a superhero that has made her one of the fastest-rising stars in the industry. Cargill signed with WWE in September of 2023 and didn't waste any time in putting the likes of Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Bayley on notice during her very first day."

The wrestling world would go berserk if Triple H and management ultimately do put Cargill in a singles match at The Showcase of the Immortals, as Hall of Famer Booker T has suggested.

