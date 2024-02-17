31-year-old star finally officially added to WWE's roster page

The wait is over as a 31-year-old WWE Superstar is now finally added to the company's roster page, marking her official arrival in World Wrestling Entertainment.

The name in question is Jade Cargill, a former AEW star and TBS Champion. Although Cargill has been signed to the Stamford-based promotion under Triple H's regime for quite some time, she has only made one in-ring appearance.

The 31-year-old star debuted at this year's Women's Royal Rumble match. The wrestling world went berserk after they witnessed a monstrous stare-off between The Strom and Bianca Belair in the middle of the ring.

Jade Cargill's name is now etched onto the roster page, solidifying her place as she has finally joined the ranks of World Wrestling Entertainment Superstars. Her profile is now up on the Stamford-based promotion's website.

The 31-year-old star's bio page reads:

"Believe the hype. Jade Cargill has arrived in WWE and is ready to shake up the game. A marquee signing, Cargill brings a well-rounded resume and the look of a superhero that has made her one of the fastest-rising stars in the industry. Cargill signed with WWE in September of 2023 and didn't waste any time in putting the likes of Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Bayley on notice during her very first day."

It further reads:

"The announcement of her arrival was met with overwhelming excitement, with social media views topping 20 million, as the WWE Universe erupted in anticipation for her first appearance. Cargill instantly met the hype with her in-ring debut at the 2024 Royal Rumble, eliminating three Superstars, including Becky Lynch in a show-stopping performance where she was the penultimate Superstar to be eliminated. With an impressive debut like that, the only question left is which brand will secure her signature first?"

Jade Cargill recently opened up about her WWE debut

The former AEW star entered the 30-woman Royal Rumble contest at #28. Cargill stayed in the Rumble for over eleven minutes and also eliminated three stars: Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, and Naomi.

However, the former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan tossed the 31-year-old star out of the ring. Jade Cargill recently spoke to FOX News Digital about her in-ring debut in World Wrestling Entertainment.

"It felt amazing... I felt accepted, I felt on top of the world. I think I had one of the biggest pops of the night. That was 1-of-1. I wish I could relive it again. It was just a moment for the ages," she said.

It remains to be seen what Triple H has in store for Cargill at WrestleMania 40 since the star is not scheduled for Elimination Chamber 2024.

What did you think of Jade Cargill being officially added to WWE's roster page? Sound off in the comments section below.