Jade Cargill opens up about her WWE debut

WWE's Jade Cargill finally made her highly-anticipated in-ring debut for the company at the 37th annual Royal Rumble last month. The future champion has now provided an interesting summary of what transpired on the night.

Jade entered the Women's Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant at #28 and was heavily rumored to be in the match before the event. She lasted 11 minutes and 3 seconds until Liv Morgan tossed her out before being eliminated herself by the eventual winner Bayley. Cargill had three eliminations - she eliminated Nia Jax, and teamed with Naomi to eliminate Becky Lynch, but then turned on Naomi and tossed her out.

The inaugural AEW TBS Champion felt accepted while wrestling her first WWE match. Cargill spoke with FOX News Digital this weekend and was asked about making her in-ring debut for the biggest sports entertainment company in the world.

"It felt amazing... I felt accepted, I felt on top of the world. I think I had one of the biggest pops of the night. That was 1-of-1. I wish I could relive it again. It was just a moment for the ages," she said.

Cargill has not returned to WWE TV for any of the post-Royal Rumble storylines, at least as of this writing. The 31-year-old is likely to be featured on The Road to WrestleMania 40 in some capacity, as she is still rumored to be involved at The Grandest Stage of Them All in April from Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Nightmare Factory graduate told FOX News Digital that she has her focus on every star in WWE's women's division.

WWE Superstar featured in Super Bowl commercial

In previous years, several pro wrestlers were featured in the much-talked-about commercials during the Super Bowl.

NFL aired Super Bowl LVIII this past weekend and one commercial featured Jade Cargill. The former AEW TBS Champion was hired by Mountain Dew for their Baja Blast ad that also featured Aubrey Plaza.

Mountain Dew released an extended version of the commercial, which can be seen below. It features 15 extra seconds of footage and a longer look at Big Jade.

After leaving AEW last year, Cargill made it clear that she wanted to do more acting work, as well as take on other filming projects. The goal of doing more TV and movies helped motivate the 31-year-old to join WWE.

Do you have any bold predictions for Jade Cargill's first two years in the company? Who do you think will have the best match with Cargill? Sound off in the comments below!

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE