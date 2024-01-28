Backstage concerns regarding Jade Cargill's performance in the Royal Rumble; may affect WrestleMania debut - Reports

Jade Cargill made headlines when she was welcomed to WWE on the Fastlane pre-show. Even though she made her presence felt at the PLE, the 31-year-old didn't make her in-ring debut until last night at the Royal Rumble.

Jade Cargill was one of the hottest stars in AEW until she decided to jump ship and join WWE. Her move to the Stamford-based promotion left the WWE Universe drooling over the possible opponents she could face there. At the Royal Rumble, fans got a glimpse of what to expect from the former AEW star when she is pitted in a WWE ring.

Cargill made her in-ring debut as the 28th entrant in the women's Royal Rumble match. She fought on to become one of the final three contestants until Liv Morgan eliminated her. In the end, Bayley eliminated Morgan to win the match. On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed her debut, citing a few concerns that WWE had about her backstage.

"I was told that she has a hard time remembering a lot of stuff. And so she needs to get out there and start doing a bunch of matches with veteran WWE women on the road. Get her ready. If she’s going to make her big WrestleMania debut." - Bryan Alvarez said.

How many Superstars did Jade Cargill eliminate in the Royal Rumble?

The former AEW star made her presence felt by going after Nia Jax as soon as she stepped into the ring. One of the most memorable moments in their altercation was when Cargill picked up Jax and threw her over the top rope.

Jade Cargill also came face to face with Bianca Belair, causing the crowd to erupt. The WWE Universe seemed intrigued by that face-off and popped massively. Before being eliminated, the WWE debutant also eliminated Naomi from the match.

