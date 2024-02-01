Jade Cargill goes on rant against her haters following WWE Royal Rumble

Jade Cargill went on record today with a message directed at her haters following her impressive appearance at WWE Royal Rumble 2024.

Cargill spent a couple of years in All Elite Wrestling before departing the promotion in 2023. She made her WWE debut during the Kickoff Show for WWE Fastlane 2023 but did not compete in a match until the Women's Royal Rumble on January 27, 2024.

The 31-year-old was the 28th entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match and had a great showing. She eliminated Nia Jax by herself and made it to the final three superstars in the match. However, the returning Liv Morgan eliminated her after connecting with an Oblivion. Bayley then eliminated Morgan to win the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match.

Jade Cargill took to social media today to rant against her haters. The former TBS Champion stated that she is proud of where she came from and where she is today.

"I’m going to say this and I’m done with it. I’m PROUD of where I came from and I am PROUD of where I am. All that making up stuff you fake pages/reporters do in between is not what I am about. I do the work and I keep my mouth closed. Stop making something out of NOTHING," she wrote.

She added that all she does is go to work, but some people think they know who she is. She added that she doesn't talk to anyone in her post seen below.

"I literally go to work. Do the work and keep my head down. Yet, here we are with ppl that think they know me. I don’t talk to ANYONE. Have a great day and ALWAYS be great. 💪🏾," she added.

Liv Morgan comments on Jade Cargill's WWE debut

Liv Morgan returned to action as the 30th entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match this weekend. She was the final female superstar eliminated in the match for the 2nd year in a row.

Speaking with Lucha Libre Online during the premiere of Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez, the former SmackDown Women's Champion noted that Jade Cargill is going to be a big star. Morgan then boasted about eliminating Jade and claimed that the former AEW star was not ready for her in the Royal Rumble.

"I mean, Jade [Cargill] is a big star and she’s gonna be an even bigger star but I did eliminate her. She was not ready for me, she was not prepared for me, she was not expecting me and I showed her exactly why you should never, ever, ever do that. You always have to prepare for Liv because you never know what I’m gonna do," Liv Morgan said.

You can check out the full interview below:

Jade Cargill has the potential to be a massive star on the main roster. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for her at WrestleMania 40.

Did you enjoy Jade Cargill's appearance in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match? Sound off in the comments section below.

