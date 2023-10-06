4 ways Jade Cargill could make her WWE debut at Fastlane 2023 

Jade Cargill signed with WWE last month. Barely a few weeks in, she garnered significant traction worldwide, sending social media into a frenzy. Her impressive performances in AEW caught their attention. There have been rumors abuzz regarding the 31-year-old being present for SmackDown and Fastlane this weekend.

Given that the company has already announced her signing, below is a list of ways she could make her presence known in her first WWE appearance:

#4. Interrupt IYO Sky's title match

On AEW, Jade Cargill was the inaugural and the longest-reigning TBS Champion, holding the title for 508 days. She has already put herself on the map and her popularity despite not appearing on WWE TV yet shows the magnitude of her possible impact.

Current Women's Champion IYO Sky will defend her title against Charlotte Flair and Asuka at Fastlane. To add to the intensity, Cargill could interfere in the match and pave her way to a title shot right out fo the gate.

#3. Put the women's locker room on notice

There is no udpate on which brand Jade Cargill will be associated with upon her debut. She has teased potentially being on the red brand.

If she appears at Fastlane, instead of going the route of disrupting a match, the 31-year-old could address the WWE Universe about her future plans, and put the women's locker room on notice. This would enable her to make a strong statement and add to the anticipation of who her next victim could be.

#2. Watch and analyze future opponents - Women's Triple Threat match

Many times, soon-to-debut WWE stars can be found seated at ringside in order to scope out the competition and build excitement for their in-ring debut. Jade Cargill could do the same and look at her future competitors at Fastlane 2023.

Asuka and Charlotte Flair have come a long way in their careers. They were a vital part of the women's evolution in WWE. IYO Sky returned at SummerSlam 2022 along with Dakota Kai and Bayley, forming Damage CTRL. A year later at the same Premium Live Event, Sky cashed in her MITB briefcase to win the WWE Women's Championship.

#1. Go after Rhea Ripley if she accompanies The Judgment Day

Jade Cargill already called out a few names that are on her radar - including Rhea Ripley. The Women's World Champion has been dominant ever since winning the title at WrestleMania 39.

Both women effectively took over their respective women's divisions - Jade Cargill during her AEW tenure and The Eradicator on WWE RAW. Additionally, the extent of their strength knows no bounds leaving fans in wonderment of what would happen if they clashed in the squared circle.

Rhea Ripley is not slated to have a match at Fastlane, but her fellow Judgment Day teammates Finn Balor and Damian Priest have a tag team title defense. The Eradicator is known for her menacing involvement in their matches, to turn it in their favor. In case of an interference this time, Cargill could confront Ripley kickstarting a singles feud for the championship on RAW in the following week.

Do you think Jade Cargill should make her WWE debut at Fastlane 2023? Sound off in the comments.

